WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday advanced a bill to renew the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program, as a final push by privacy advocates to derail the measure came up short.

The legislation narrowly cleared the procedural 60-vote threshold required to end debate in the Senate. It was expected to earn the simple majority required to officially pass through the chamber later this week. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)