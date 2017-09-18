FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cracks down on debt collection of private student loans
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 5:13 PM / a month ago

U.S. cracks down on debt collection of private student loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday it had ordered National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts and their debt collector, Transworld Systems, Inc to pay at least $21.6 million in penalties and restitution for illegally filing debt collection lawsuits.

According to the agency, the companies allegedly sued borrowers without being able to prove the debt was owed or pursued collection on loans that were too old to sue over, and relied on false and misleading legal documents. The CFPB said the trusts had filed at least 486 lawsuits on debt where the statute of limitations for collections had expired. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

