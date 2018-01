NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Issuance of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds in the first seven days of 2018 totaled $53.38 billion for its slowest start to the year since 2015, according to strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The amount of high-grade debt supply was down 38 percent from a sum of $86.09 billion a year earlier, they said in a research note released on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)