2 months ago
U.S. high court speeds copycat biologic drugs to market
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 12, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. high court speeds copycat biologic drugs to market

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cut the time it will take for copycat versions of biologic drugs to get to the market in a pivotal ruling about an expensive class of medicines that can yield billions of dollars in sales for drug companies.

The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, overturned a lower court decision that had prevented Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG from selling its copycat version of California-based Amgen Inc's Neupogen until six months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

