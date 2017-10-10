U.S. top court rejects convicted coal executive's appeal

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Former Massey Energy Co Chief Executive Officer Donald Blankenship’s bid to overturn his conviction stemming from a 2010 West Virginia mine explosion that killed 29 coal miners ended on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

Blankenship was released from prison in May after serving a one-year sentence for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards. Last January, a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia upheld his conviction.

Blankenship then asked the Supreme Court to review his case, saying the trial judge improperly instructed jurors about the meaning of “willfully” violating mine safety regulations.