2 months ago
U.S. top court hands Chevron victory in Ecuador pollution case
June 19, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court hands Chevron victory in Ecuador pollution case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in Ecuador.

The justices turned away an appeal by New York-based lawyer Steven Donziger, who has spent more than to two decades trying to hold Chevron responsible for pollution in the Ecuadorean rain forest, of lower court rulings blocking enforcement in the United States of the 2011 judgment.

While not disputing that pollution occurred, San Ramon, California-based Chevron has said it is not liable and that Donziger and his associates orchestrated the writing of a key environmental report and bribed the presiding judge in Ecuador. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

