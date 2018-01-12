FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to decide if online retailers must collect state sales tax
January 12, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. top court to decide if online retailers must collect state sales tax

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether to expand the ability of states to require online retailers to collect sales tax, taking up South Dakota’s dispute with three e-commerce companies.

South Dakota, appealing a lower court decision that favored Wayfair Inc, Overstock.com Inc and Newegg Inc, is asking the justices to overturn a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that companies with no physical presence in a state are not required to collect a state sales tax on purchases.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

