February 26, 2018 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to EPA water regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge led by states and environmental groups to an Environmental Protection Agency regulation that lets government agencies transfer water between different bodies, such as rivers and lakes, without needing to protect against pollution.

The nine justices left in place a lower court ruling upholding the EPA’s “water transfers rule,” issued in 2008 by Republican former President George W. Bush’s administration, that exempted such transfers from a national water discharge program aimed at curbing pollution.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

