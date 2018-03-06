Prosecutors seek at least 15 years in prison for 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday urged a federal judge to sentence former drug company executive Martin Shkreli to at least 15 years in prison for securities fraud, citing the defendant’s lack of remorse and respect for the law.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors called Shkreli “a man who stands before this court without any showing of genuine remorse, a man who has consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else, and a man who believes the ends always justify the means.”

Shkreli, who was found guilty last year of defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran and conspiring to manipulate the stock of a drug company he founded, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn. He has asked for a 12- to 18-month sentence.