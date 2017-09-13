FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shkreli ordered jailed for online bounty on Hillary Clinton's hair
September 13, 2017 / 9:49 PM / a month ago

Shkreli ordered jailed for online bounty on Hillary Clinton's hair

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Martin Shkreli to be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud, citing a Facebook post in which the former drug company executive nicknamed the “Pharma Bro” offered a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn said the Sept. 4 post, which prompted a call from the U.S. Secret Service, showed Shkreli posed a danger to the public that warranted revoking his $5 million bail. U.S. prosecutors had moved to jail Shkreli last Thursday. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

