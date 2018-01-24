FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 24, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. CFTC charges My Big Coin Pay over virtual currency scam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have charged privately held My Big Coin Pay Inc and two individuals over alleged fraud and misappropriation as part of an ongoing virtual currency scam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

The CFTC, in a statement, said it had charged Las Vegas-based My Big Coin, Randall Crater of New York and Mark Gillespie of Michigan with “misappropriating over $6 million from customers by, among other things, transferring customer funds into personal bank accounts, and using those funds for personal expenses and the purchase of luxury goods.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
