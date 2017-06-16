FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House demands Cuba take 'concrete' reform steps before improved relations
June 16, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 2 months ago

White House demands Cuba take 'concrete' reform steps before improved relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday called on the international community to support U.S. President Donald Trump's renewal of sanctions against Cuba and said that future improved relations with Havana depend on the island nation taking "concrete" steps on political and economic reforms.

The White House statement was released as Trump spoke in Miami to announce that he was reversing some of former President Barack Obama's moves to liberalize U.S. relations with Cuba. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

