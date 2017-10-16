Trump administration to order agencies to adopt new email security standards

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday will order federal agencies to adopt common email security standards in an effort to better protect against hackers, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said.

Speaking at an event in New York, DHS Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity Jeanette Manfra said the agency would issue a binding directive to require implement the use of two cyber security measures, known as DMARC and STARTTLS, intended to guard against email spoofing and phishing attacks. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)