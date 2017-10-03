FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain court grants U.S. extradition request for Russian hacker
October 3, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 16 days

Spain court grants U.S. extradition request for Russian hacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Tuesday it had granted a U.S. request for the extradition of Russian citizen Peter Levashov accused of hacking offences including operating a network of tens of thousands of infected computers used by cyber criminals.

Levashov, 36, was arrested in Spain in April in relation to operating the Kelihos botnet in an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Connecticut.

Levashov, who according to RIA news agency has said he previously worked for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party and feared he would be tortured and killed if extradited, has three days to appeal, the court said. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft)

