U.S. Justice Dept forms cyber task force to probe election meddling

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the creation of a task force to look at how the Justice Department is fighting the global cyber threat including election interference and to issue a report on its findings by the end of June, the department said on Tuesday.

Sessions asked the force “to prioritize its study of efforts to interfere with our elections; efforts to interfere with our critical infrastructure; the use of the Internet to spread violent ideologies and to recruit followers; the mass theft of corporate, governmental, and private information; the use of technology to avoid or frustrate law enforcement; and the mass exploitation of computers and other digital devices to attack American citizens and businesses,” the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)