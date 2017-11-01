FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate panel to vote next week on online sex trafficking bill -sources
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Senate panel to vote next week on online sex trafficking bill -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is expected to vote next week on a bipartisan proposal that would make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. technology companies including Alphabet’s Google and Facebook have long opposed legislation that would amend what is known as Section 230 of the decades-old Communications Decency Act, arguing it could thwart digital innovation and prompt endless litigation.

A spokesman for Senator John Thune, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, declined to comment. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.