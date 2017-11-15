FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury conducts debt buyback operation
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 4:41 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. Treasury conducts debt buyback operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced the results of its small-value debt buyback operation.

Treasury said last week it would conduct the operation to ensure the readiness of its buyback infrastructure and that the operation was not meant to signal any policy changes regarding Treasury’s use of buybacks more broadly.

Treasury said $150 million was offered in the operation and $25 million was accepted.

A buyback occurs when the Treasury redeems outstanding marketable Treasury securities. In a buyback, the owner of the security sells it to the U.S. Treasury on a voluntary basis at a price determined by a competitive auction process. For details of Wednesday's operation, see: here (Washington newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.