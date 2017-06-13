FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military unfunded requirement list at $33 billion -Mattis
#Markets News
June 13, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military unfunded requirement list at $33 billion -Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that the military had presented to Congress an unfunded requirements list of $33 billion for fiscal year 2018.

"I have reviewed the unfunded requirements, I believe it is $33 billion and I think if we were to receive more money those requests are appropriate," Mattis said appearing before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Mattis added that the Pentagon is likely to seek budget growth of three to five percent from 2019 to 2023. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

