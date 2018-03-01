FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. approves possible sale of javelin missiles worth $47 mln to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles and launch units to Ukraine at an estimated cost of $47 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

“The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement. It said the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the region.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukrainian forces against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Eric Beech)

