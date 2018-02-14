UPDATE 2-Sussex spaniel, giant schnauzer to compete for top prize at Westminster show

(Updates with Tuesday’s group winners, adds details)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Sussex spaniel, a giant schnauzer and a Norfolk terrier won Tuesday’s round of group competitions at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to join the four victors from Monday night in the final “Best in Show” contest.

The three new finalists, chosen from among their respective categories of sporting, working and terrier dogs, will be vying against four first-day champions - a borzoi, a pug, a bichon frise and a border collie - to become the top winner in the 142nd edition of the event.

More than 2,880 dogs representing 201 breeds and varieties have competed in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club contest, touted by organizers as America’s second-oldest sporting event after the Kentucky Derby.

The victor will receive the coveted Best in Show trophy, a media tour and bragging rights that are sure to boost breeding fees - all rewards for the top dog’s patience while enduring seemingly endless blow dryer blasts and tugs of combs and brushes.

Dogs compete in a total of seven groups. In addition to the three in competition on Tuesday night, finalists are selected from hounds, toy dogs, nonsporting dogs and herding dogs, with the winners from each category judged by characteristics specific to their breeds. (tmsnrt.rs/2EnCsOy)

The competition is held each year at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan.

The dogs frequently react to the energy of audience members, who cheer and clap for them, especially when the contenders are asked to show off their personalities. The crowd whooped when Bean, the Sussex spaniel from the sporting group, repeatedly sat back on its hind legs, with its front legs raised in the air.

“He’s a clown,” said Per Rismyhr, Bean’s handler from Connecticut. “He makes you laugh every day.”

Katie Bernardin, also from Connecticut, handled Ty, the schnauzer from the working group.

“He’s a wonderful dog to be around. We are his people. He is a true giant, he is a guardian, he is loyal, he is connected, he is our best friend,” Bernardin said. “I love my dog.”

Dogs joined this year’s contest from all 50 U.S. states and 16 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Australia and China, the Westminster Kennel Club said in a statement.

Rumor, a female German shepherd, was named Best in Show at last year’s competition.