RPT-Trump economic adviser sees U.S. Q4 GDP growth in 3 pct range
October 27, 2017

RPT-Trump economic adviser sees U.S. Q4 GDP growth in 3 pct range

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that he expects the pace of U.S. economic expansion to remain in the range of a 3 percent annual rate, as a result of high expectations for deregulation and tax cuts.

“Firms are optimistic both because of regulatory reform but also because they expect corporate tax reform and overall tax reform,” Hassett, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters in a conference call.

“There has been a recent uptick in growth. The last quarter was 3 percent and now the most recent quarter’s 3 percent,” he said. “It seems likely that the fourth quarter is going to be in that range as well.”

