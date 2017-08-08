CORRECTED-U.S. jobs openings surge to record high in June

(In 4th paragraph, corrects hiring figure to 5.4 million from 5.5 million)

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a record high in June, outpacing hiring, the latest indication that companies are having trouble finding qualified workers.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 461,000 to a seasonally adjusted 6.2 million.

That was the highest level since the series started in December 2000 and pushed the jobs openings rate up two-tenths of a percentage point to a near one-year high of 4.0 percent. The monthly increase in job openings was the largest since July 2015.

Hiring was little changed at 5.4 million in June. That left the hiring rate steady at 3.7 percent. The gap between job openings and hiring points to a skills mismatch. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)