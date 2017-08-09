FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.P. Morgan upgrades U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.6 percent
#Bonds News
August 9, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 4 days ago

J.P. Morgan upgrades U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan on Wednesday raised its estimate on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent as domestic wholesale inventories grew 0.7 percent in June, its fastest clip in six months.

On July 28, the Commerce Department said its first reading on the gross domestic product in the second quarter was a 2.6 percent increase, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

