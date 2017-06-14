FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. education sec to redo regulation on helping defrauded college students
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 14, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. education sec to redo regulation on helping defrauded college students

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday called for a "regulatory reset," and delayed the effective date of a rule intended to speedily cancel the student-loan debts of borrowers defrauded by Corinthian Colleges Inc. and others, so that it can be rewritten.

DeVos said the department is still granting debt relief that the students are entitled to by law as expeditiously as possible, and some borrowers should expect to obtain discharges within the next several weeks. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

