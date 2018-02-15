FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. spy agencies to brief state officials on election threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. intelligence agencies will meet with election officials from all 50 U.S. states this weekend to lay out threats to the integrity of elections across the country and security measures they can take, the top U.S. spy agency said on Thursday.

The office of Director of National Intelligence said the classified briefings are part of an “effort to ensure the integrity and security of the nation’s election infrastructure, particularly as the risk environment evolves.” (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Dustin Volz; Editing by Alistair Bell)

