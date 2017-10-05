FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators object to plan to lower U.S. renewable fuel requirements for 2018 -letter
#Energy
October 5, 2017 / 5:39 PM / in 13 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A group of 38 U.S. senators asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to abandon plans to lower biofuels requirements for oil refiners in 2018, according to a letter made public by the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The senators, including Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said in the letter that the EPA should restructure its proposal for the 2018 version of a rule that each year forces producers of oil-based fuels to include renewable fuels like ethanol in their products. They said the agency should increase the amount of biofuels that must be included in the products.

“The rule unjustifiably flatlines biomass-based diesel, reduces advanced biofuels and reduces the cellulosic biofuel blending target by about 25 percent,” the letter said. “The final rule should address these shortfalls.” (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

