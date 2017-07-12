FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
TEXT-Transcript of Reuters interview with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
July 12, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 25 days ago

TEXT-Transcript of Reuters interview with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

    July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Scott Pruitt gave Reuters a wide-ranging interview
on Monday at his office in Washington, discussing issues from
climate science to automobile emissions.              
            
    The following is a full transcript of the interview:
        
REUTERS: You have said the EPA will focus on a “Back to Basics”
approach under your leadership. What does this mean for how EPA
enforces polluters? You have been critical of the idea of
regulation by enforcement.
     
PRUITT: I think what I’m speaking about there is a consent
decree approach to enforcement, where you use judicial
proceedings to actually engage in regulation. Enforcement should
be about existing regulations that you’re actually enforcing
against someone who may be violating that, very much in the
prosecutorial manner. As attorney general [in Oklahoma], I lived
that. There was a grand jury that I led. Being a prosecutor, I
understand very much the importance of prioritization, of
enforcing the rule of law, of addressing bad actors. That’s
something we are going to do in a meaningful way across the
broad spectrum of cases, whether it is in the office of air or
the superfund area, or otherwise.
    
REUTERS: Do you want to see states play a bigger role in
enforcing polluters, even though some have less of a capacity to
do so – financially and personnel wise?
    
PRUITT: I think the state’s role is really, when you look at
this office working with states it should be how do we assist,
how do we engage in compliance and assistance with states. The
office [at EPA that deals with enforcement] is called OECA, the
Office of Enforcement, Compliance and Assistance, so those are
the tools we have in the tool box to achieve better outcomes. So
what we ought to be doing is working proactively with state DEQs
[Departments of Environmental Quality] to get their state
implementation plans [for federal regulations] timely submitted,
provide assistance and technical support, drive a draft of state
implementation plans and then actually work with them on how to
achieve through those plans better outcomes and air and water
quality. As far as enforcement is concerned we will actually
work with states. We actually did that recently with Colorado,
there was an oil and gas company that was emitting some 3,000
tons, is that what it was, it was quite a bit, of… it was an
ozone case. In any event, we joined with Colorado in that
prosecution. So sometimes states will do it, sometimes we will
join with them. The importance is, in my view, that with respect
to achieving good environmental outcomes, you need to use all of
the tools in the toolbox to achieve that – compliance,
assistance and enforcement – and use that enforcement in a
meaningful impactful way to ensure that actions are addressed in
a timely way.
    
REUTERS: Some of the pending settlements that are out there –
Harley-Davidson for example – where do they stand? And would you
look at some of these previous settlements that were reached
during the last days of the Obama administration and revisit
them?
    
PRUITT: Well, I’m not familiar with… I don’t know the latest on
the Harley Davidson case… My review predominantly has been with
respect to the consent decrees that were being used to engage in
regulation. There is a distinction there. I want to make sure
I’m saying that clearly. In one instance with respect to
enforcement you have a regulation that has already been adopted
and a standard that has to be met and a company that is not
meeting the standard that was set by regulation. That is
enforcement. This is what OECA should be working with the states
to address. The part that has not been handled well over the
past several years is the part where you have the EPA sued by
third party, not an enforcement mechanism, but sued by an NGO,
and that NGO is asking the court to compel this agency to take
certain steps, either through change in statute or time lines
set by statute and then the agency will acquiesce through a
consent decree changing the very statutory framework. That is
regulation through litigation and that is inconsistent with the
authority in my view of this agency. That has nothing to do with
enforcement.
    
REUTERS: What are some examples that are egregious?
    
PRUITT: There is a host of consent decrees that I’ve inherited
that we are evaluating on a case by case basis to see what
authority we have to address those. But again, that is not
enforcement that is completely under the banner of regulation by
litigation. Let me say to you that it is important because
Congress has said that as you engage in rulemaking you follow
the administrative procedures act, which is you propose a rule,
you take comment, you respond to that comment on the record, you
make an informed decision and then you finalize the rule. The
reason that is important is that is how you build consensus.
That is how you hear from people at the state level. That is how
you hear from states. That is how you hear from industry. All
these various voices are heard in that process and you make a
more robust and informed decision. And the merits of the rule, I
think, are received better that way. And when you do it through
one case, through litigation, and it is passed on to the rest of
the country, voices are subverted in that process and it is not
good decision-making. 
    
REUTERS: With the cheat devises used by automakers to skirt EPA
vehicle emission standards, did you think that some of those
penalties were too harsh?
    
PRUITT: Look, what VW and Fiat… you’ve got this Fiat case that
is on the horizon as well. The emails and the communications
that I’m aware of: it was strategic and intentional and should
be dealt with very aggressively. They knew very, very well what
they did. I wouldn’t call what was done too light at all. I’m
fact, I would tell you that as we look forward… what VW did was
very, very troublesome and we need to make sure it doesn’t
happen again.
    
REUTERS: Will you model EPA enforcement after what you did in
Oklahoma as attorney general?
    
PRUITT: It is a completely different role that I had as attorney
general. In fact, as I said during my confirmation process, the
AG is not the enforcement arm at the state level with respect to
permitting. That is DEQ. The environmental unit that we set up
in the previous administration was not set up to address
enforcement. It was actually set up to address a nuisance claim
that was filed against a company on poultry waste that we dealt
with in other ways with the state of Arkansas. Long and short of
it, the role that I have here is very different from the role.
As it turned out we were not the front-line enforcer. It was the
DEQ and the state regulatory bodies. Now we did provide
assistance to them through general counsel, and they provided
support and input to them. But as far as a standalone
enforcement arm, that was handled by the individual agencies in
the state of Oklahoma. Which is different than here [at EPA]. We
have a robust, very important role of enforcement here. We are
coordinating with the regions, making sure there is consistency
across the regions…I tried to explain it during the confirmation
hearing.
Look at Superfund. People don’t usually equate that with
enforcement. Under the CERCLA statute [the Comprehensive
Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980]
we have joint and several liability with respect to potential
responsible parties, and a large percentage of our portfolio at
the Superfund is through responsible parties, private funding. I
think the agency has not done the best job historically at
holding those private parties accountable for the amount of
waste and remediation that needs to take place. We have
tremendous authority. I’m going to have a very thoughtful and
meaningful enforcement response to Superfund to make sure that
we are achieving good outcomes for citizens across the country
with respect to that entire portfolio of 1,336 or so sites.
Again, that is not often thought about in terms of enforcement.
We think about air, we think about permitting, but we don’t
often think about remediation under CERCLA and I think we have
got a lot of room for improvement and opportunity to get
accountability in that area. I’ve got a report on my desk that
spent thirty or so days. I’m doing the task force
recommendations right now, on how to better achieve
accountability from enforcement across the board.
    
REUTERS: But the administration’s proposed budget for FY2018
proposes severe budget cuts across the board, including to
Superfund …
 
PRUITT: But there aren’t. There aren’t budget cuts across the
board. We have a Continuing Resolution until the end of April
that funded us around $8 billion or so, and Congress is going
through that process with respect to what the funding levels are
going to be on Superfund. So the fact that we have a proposed
budget… Congress is having that discussion and there haven’t
been any budget cuts taking place at this point and we’re
working with Congress to make sure that there is adequate
funding to address both the enforcement side and the Superfund
side.
    
REUTERS: When you saw the president’s budget proposal which
called for a 31 percent cut to the EPA budget, did it worry you?
    
PRUITT: I think there are certain parts of the agency that there
is room for true legitimate cuts, and there are other parts of
the agency where that is not the case - as it is in every
department. But to take something like Superfund and say that
whatever the proposed budget was means that we can’t do what we
need to do as far as our reform and accountability is just
simply not accurate. Most of the challenges I’ve seen from the
Superfund program have been related to attitude management
leadership and less about money. But as I told Congress during
the budget and nomination process, if I determine that we need
more moneys there, we’ll ask Congress, because that’s the
priority. Enforcement and Superfund are included in that
category. When you’re funding             million dollars you’ve
got room to cut. But I can tell you this, the core mission of
the agency – improving air and water quality, addressing
remediation as far as the superfund sites – those types of
priorities …
    
REUTERS: There have been reports about the EPA launching what
has been called a red team-blue team review of climate change
science. Can you tell us more about this?  Will this lead to a
re-evaluation of the 2009 endangerment finding that carbon
dioxide endangers human health?
    
PRUITT: I’m thinking about it. Steve Koonin, professor at NYU,
did a very exciting piece in the Wall Street Journal called Red
Team Blue Team. I scheduled time with Steve in my office the
week that article came out. I didn’t know it was coming out… So
Steve and I were meeting about some other things, and we didn’t
really focus on that, but I took the opportunity to talk to him
about it and … we’re considering it. I think the American people
deserve and honest, open, transparent discussion. What do we
know? What don’t we know? Does it pose an existential threat,
what can be done about it? etc… There are lots of questions that
have not been asked and answered. Who better to do that than a
group of scientists? Red team scientists and blue team
scientists getting together and having a robust discussion about
that for all the world to see. So, I’m not a scientist, I’m an
attorney. That does beg the question because there is a
follow-up question to that, which is what can be done about it
[climate change] that is statutory and legal? But as I’ve shared
with senators in the confirmation process, Congress has never
responded to this issue. If you ask people that amended the
Clean Air Act in 1990, including [former Michigan Democratic]
Congressman Dingle, he is endlessly quoted as saying that if you
try to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act of 1990
that it would create “a glorious mess.” So the Clean Air Act was
truly set up to address local and regional air pollutants. So,
you hear often about the regulation of GHG and CO2, but there
has to be a determination of what can be done. What are the
tools in the toolbox? If the tools are not in the toolbox to
address this issue, I can’t, and this agency can’t, just simply
make it up. We can’t re-imagine authority. The past
administration tried to do that with its Clean Power Plan.
It was extraordinary what the Supreme Court did [in its 2014
ruling on the Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA case. The
court backed the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases from
mobile and stationary sources but threw out its “tailoring
rule,” which revised the statutory thresholds for requiring
federal air permits for greenhouse gases.]  It said a lot. It
said the authority the previous administration was trying to say
that they had in regulating carbon dioxide wasn’t there. So
there are two parts to this question: what do we know/what don’t
we know? And two, what is the response…the statutory response?
The red team blue team is intended to be a response that
provides answers to the American people… the American people
deserve, in my view, an open transparent honest discussion about
this issue…. So we are contemplating being a part of that
process.
    
REUTERS: The consensus has been overwhelming that climate change
has been caused by human beings…
    
PRUITT: That’s not the question.  It is not a question about
whether the climate is warming. It is not a question about
whether human activity contributes to it. It is a question about
how much we contribute to it? How do we measure that with
precision? And by the way, are we on an unsustainable path? And
what harm...is it causing an existential threat? There is
another great piece in the New York Times by Brett Stephens, I
think it was, that talked about the climate of complete
certainty. His whole premise is that there is a basis of
consensus we know but the politicians have done what? Created an
elasticity approach. They’ve stretched it so far that it’s
reached a point where the credibility is being strained. That
article, along with the red-team blue-team, I think those
book-end this approach where we have a discussion about that.
Some of the blue team scientists – they say oh we are not going
to participate in that. Why not? Why don’t you want to
participate? It’s like the New York Yankees according to them.
It’s like the New York Yankees playing a Little League team. If
you’re going to win and if you’re so certain about it, come and
do your deal. They shouldn’t be scared of the debate and
discussion. That’s what science is all about. That’s what
scientific debate is about. Let’s get red team scientists in.
Let’s get blue team scientists in. Let’s let them question one
another. That would be exciting to see.
    
REUTERS: But what would it look like?
    
PRUITT: It’s in its formative stages. The idea is a good idea
because it’s an idea that advances science. It advances
discussion. It advances transparency. It advances for the
American people to consume and participate through this debate
because there is not consensus on this issue. How do we know
that? There has been no policy response. That’s why we haven’t
seen Congress act because there has been such a question. It’s
not a question about whether warming is happening or whether we
are contributing to it. That’s not what we are debating. It’s
how much? To what degree? The precision of measurement. Does it
pose a meaningful threat? Is it unsustainable? There is a host
of questions that will be asked and answered during the process.
It’s exciting. 
    
REUTERS: But how would this be brought to the public? Would you
put it on television?
    
PRUITT: "I think so. I think so. I mean, I don’t know yet, but
you want this to be open to the world. You want this to be on
full display. I think the American people would be very
interested in consuming that. I think they deserve it."
    
REUTERS: How do you guarantee the objectivity of scientists?
Make sure there are no conflicts of interest?
    
PRUITT: That’s why the red team blue team matters. Steve modeled
this after national security and defense             - they kind
of check one another. There is a consumption, an evaluation and
interpretation. They will check one another.  

REUTERS: Congress hasn’t legislated on the endangerment finding.
Will this scientific review lead to a review of the endangerment
finding?
    
PRUITT: You have the 2007 Massachusetts vs. EPA ruling which
most people misinterpret. Mass vs. EPA didn’t say to the EPA
that you must regulate CO2. What Mass vs. EPA said is that you
must make a decision whether you regulate or not. You can’t just
simply not make a decision. That was whole thing about Mass vs.
EPA. And then what happened in post script. What happened post
script was in 2009 with the endangerment finding but that was
for mobile sources. That’s another thing that important. The
endangerment funding was focused on mobile sources –cars – and
section 111 [of the Clean Air Act]– what the [Obama
administration] Clean Power Plan dealt with – was stationary
sources. And they are separate requirements under section 111 of
the Clean Air Act. There are a lot of process/ legal-related
issues here that the previous administration didn’t comply with.
But the endangerment finding is only on the mobile side. When I
say Congress hasn’t responded, you’ve had a court case and an
endangerment finding and then you’ve had an agency engage in
regulatory response – by the way using tools currently in the
Clean Air Act – and failed twice. They tried to respond to the
endangerment finding by regulating under section 111 and failed
and failed with the UARG decision (with the tailoring rule). So
the question is begged – what are the tools in the toolbox? I
talked about that in my confirmation hearing. I’ve talked about
that with individual senators. It’s something that Congress has
to ask and answer. We have no authority except that which
Congress gives us. We can’t just simply make it up. The previous
administration made it up with WOTUS [the Waters of the United
States act]. They re-imagined authority in defining the Waters
of the United States to include things that included dry creek
beds and puddles. It just went too far and the sixth circuit
struck that down or put a stay in place and did the same with
CO2. This Supreme Court has been very, very clear that this
agency, like any other agency in the federal government, can’t
simply re-imagine authority and a large authority beyond the
statutory text. The scientific review – the red team blue team
discussion – is intended to have an open transparent debate
about something that is a policy issue that is extremely
important in this country that is not taking place. The
endangerment finding in 2009 was based on IPCC [United Nations
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] information not on
the science of this agency. The red team blue team is intended
to provide that type of vehicle, mechanism, to have an open
debate, discussion.
    
REUTERS: So you might take a look at the endangerment finding?
    
PRUITT: That’s not what this is about. What this is about is
exactly what I described.
    
REUTERS: Let’s move on to the California waiver, which allows
California to set its own more stringent emissions standards for
vehicles. Is that something the EPA will review or change?
  
PRUITT: It’s not under review right now.
    
REUTERS: Will you review it in the future?
    
PRUITT: The governor of California and I have traded
correspondence with respect to California’s role – very
important. Congress has recognized it. They were regulating air
quality before the Clean Air Act was adopted in 1972, which is
why the California waiver exists. We’ve reached out to the
California governor as part of our CAFE midterm review in 2018.
I’m hopeful that the state of California, the governor there,
will respond with reciprocity and we are working through that
process.
    
REUTERS: Are there any meetings taking place now with
automakers?
   
PRUITT: I don’t know what conversations have taken place between
automakers and California. The president and I were in Detroit
announcing that the midterm review was going to take place when
it should have taken place which is April of 2018, which is 16
months early, which occurred January this year. We restored
process there and order there. We’re going through the process
now and we’ve reached out to California and believe that it is
important to have a holistic discussion with California and
we’re optimistic that they will respond with reciprocity.
    
REUTERS: On the Renewable Fuel Standard- How seriously is the
EPA taking the proposal by Trump advisor and billionaire
investor Carl Icahn to move the point of obligation?
    
PRUITT: As you know, 18,000 comments were submitted. That was
actually the process that began late in the last administration.
We are still reviewing those comments. But the RFS is something
– look, it’s a statute that Congress has passed. And Congress –
I take seriously the importance of enforcing a statute that
Congress has passed and there are some challenges to that
statute as you know. there are targets that have been put in
prescriptively in the statute such as billions of gallons of
cellulosic being blended into the fuel supply when I think the
last numbers we had as far as produced numbers are around 190
million that’s actually production. That’s a problem and it
makes it tough administering the statute. I think whatever
waiver authority we use we use it judiciously. Tied to
production and actual market demand. Our job is to fulfill the
objectives as best as possible of the statute and we’re going to
do that. The RVOs [renewable volume obligations] were supposed
to be published every year in November. The past administration
didn’t do that timely.  We are. We are going to have those out
in November. We’re on path to do that which is very good for
people across the country to know what is expected of them.
That’s going to be done timely. We just released our proposed
volume numbers and the preamble and in the language of the RVOs
we talked about production demand market realities with respect
to those advanced fuels. We are seeking to do our job there in a
very meaningful way. There is a lot of discussion on Capitol
Hill about the statute and perhaps a bipartisan approach to
update the statute because it actually expires in 2022 and so
there’s a lot of discussion about trying to update the statute.
It’s well received here and I encourage Congress to continue
that.
    
REUTERS: What is your strategy with your legal defense of your
moves to undo the Obama era rules? The D.C. Circuit Court of
Appeals last week denied your bid to delay the Obama
administration’s regulations on methane.
    
PRUITT: There are various authorities. That (methane case) was a
case about our authority to stay certain rules. That’s distinct
from withdrawing rules. On WOTUS [the Waters of the United
States rule] we’ve actually proposed a withdrawal. I signed that
on June 27 on energy dominance week. I think that our section
307 stay that we used there was because we were up against the
compliance time and try to use authority that we thought was
well established. We are going to respond to that accordingly.
But going forward… I think it was a case focused on the facts of
that particular case. I don’t think it says anything to us with
respect to authority we have to stay under section 705 of the
administrative procedures act or section 307 of the Clean Air
Act. Those are well established procedures we have. We will use
them accordingly as necessary. That’s what we are doing on the
Clean Power Plan. We have a proposed rule to withdraw the CPP.
What comes next is yet to be determined but what we do know with
regards to that particular rule is that SCOTUS has issued a stay
against it which means there is a likelihood of success on the
merits as far as it being inconsistent with statutory authority
and so it’s not wise of this agency to use resources to advance
the defense of a rule that maybe deficient. We are going to
withdraw that and see what our authority is- the tools in the
toolbox on that particular issue.
    
REUTERS: On Paris and climate change, polls show younger people
are more supportive of U.S leadership on climate change. How do
you explain your decision to a younger generation?
    
PRUITT: That’s not what Paris was about.  I get what you’re
saying but here’s the deal though. It was not about whether the
U.S. is going to continue leading on reducing our CO2 footprint
because Paris didn’t actually do that. Paris was a bumper
sticker. Go back and read the articles about the criticism that
was levied on the environmental left. They were very critical
and dismissive of the Paris agreement. You know why? Because
China didn’t have to do anything until 2030 and India
conditioned all of their obligations upon receiving two and a
half trillion dollars of aid. Russia, India and China
contributed 0 dollars to the Green Climate Fund. People have
short memories there. We are already at pre 94 levels and we
exited Kyoto in 2001 and from 2000 to 2014 we reduced our CO2
foot print by 18 plus percent. That’s better than others across
the globe. When people really want action and meaningful
outcomes with regards to this, we are doing it.  We are at
pre-1994 levels. Paris was not in my view – it shouldn’t be
symbolic or optical with respect to whether progress or no
progress is being made in CO2 reduction.
    
REUTERS: What do you think about the argument some major fossil
fuel companies like Exxon and Cloud Peak Energy (coal company)
made that it is better for the US to remain in the Paris
agreement because it gives them a competitive advantage?
I don’t understand that argument. I just simply don’t understand
that argument because if they are saying that the technology
that is being developed domestically that we are not going to be
able to export and other countries will be interested in? Where
is the evidence of that? China is still building coal facilities
to the tune of almost one a day. They had 800 planned and they
have scaled that back. India is going to continue burning coal. 
What we ought to be doing is exporting technology and innovation
to help them do it cleaner. It is not the job of this agency and
it shouldn’t be the job of any regulatory body to force or pick
winners and losers in the energy mix. We need fuel diversity as
far as the generation of electricity because you can only get so
much natural gas through the pipelines. So if there is an attack
on your infrastructure with regards to the pipes and how natural
gas is delivered to generate electricity, what do you do? You
have to have a solid amount of hydrocarbons – coal stored on
site – that allows you to address peak demand. If GDP growth is
going to continue at 3 percent, then you’ve got to have       
diversity- it’s energy security across the board. It’s unwise in
business to have one client or two clients. It’s unwise in
electricity to have one source or two sources. In Oklahoma – 18
percent of our electricity is wind generated. This is an all of
the above approach and EPA should not get in the business of
foisting upon the markets decisions to say don’t burn fossil
fuels. The past administration was unapologetic. That’s not what
regulation should be about. Now Paris? Paris was a bad business
deal for this country at the end of the day. It put us at an
economic disadvantage. The US has never been about agreeing to
targets. In this case, 26 - 28 percent [**the U.S. pledge for
emissions reductions under the Paris agreement] in this
instance. Every rule that the previous administration
adopted…Their entire climate action plan – fell 40 percent
short. It was failed from the very beginning. So why did they go
to Paris and agree to 26-28 percent targets? Because it provided
exposure domestically. Third party groups – NGOs – could sue
this agency and say you need to do more under section 115 of the
Clean Air Act [a section of the CAA that enables the United
States to work cooperatively with other nations to address
trans-boundary air pollution].  So there was legal exposure and
we were already leading the world with respect to CO2 reduction.
To interpret the president – who said by the way engagement,
renegotiate or another agreement – but the Paris agreement is
bad for this country and doesn’t achieve good environmental
outcomes. We have nothing to be apologetic about with regards to
what we are already going. It was absolutely a decision of
courage and fortitude and truly represented an America First
strategy with respect to how we are leading on this issue.
Germany is burning more coal.
    
REUTERS: Didn’t the US position on Paris isolate the United
States at G20?

PRUITT: The past administration was all about words. This
administration is all about action. Look at the actions this
country has taken. We have reduced our greenhouse gas levels to
pre 1994 levels primarily through technology and innovation, not
through government mandate. We have nothing to be apologetic
about with the rest of the world. And if we really want to do
something about reducing the CO2 footprint, then hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling need to be exported to China
and India and Europe because that has created the greatest
reduction in CO2. And nuclear. Why is Germany going away from
nuclear? They are abolishing their nuclear portfolio and
increasing what? Their CO2 emissions. Why doesn’t anyone talk to
chancellor Merkel about that?
    
REUTERS: Do you ever talk to your kids about climate change? Do
they agree with you?
    
PRUITT: My kids are wonderfully talented individuals and their
world view is wonderful. They look at these issues in a smart
way and I think they would probably echo the things that I have
shared.

 (Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

