U.S. Senate confirms FCC chairman to new five-year term
October 2, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 16 days

U.S. Senate confirms FCC chairman to new five-year term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed on Monday Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to serve another five-year term on the telecommunications regulatory panel. Pai won confirmation 52-41 over objections from Democrats, who criticized him for moving to dismantle Obama-era internet access rules and taking other steps to deregulate U.S. telecommunications rules but Republicans praised for taking steps to boost rural internet service. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

