WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond named Thomas Barkin, chief risk officer at global consulting firm McKinsey & Co., as the institution’s next president, the bank said on Monday.

As president of the Richmond Fed, Barkin will have a vote on monetary policy at the U.S. central bank next year when the Fed is expected to raise rates. Barkin will start the job on January 1, the Richmond Fed said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)