a month ago
Fed's Bullard says needs strong data to go it alone among global central banks
June 29, 2017 / 5:35 PM / a month ago

Fed's Bullard says needs strong data to go it alone among global central banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can go it alone on monetary policy among global central banks but strong data is needed for that to continue, St. Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard said on Thursday.

"The U.S. is kind of trying to go it alone... which we can do and we certainly have done historically," Bullard told an event in London.

"But if you want to go it alone in this environment you have to really have data that's coming in strong behind you and justifying what you want to do." (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by John Stonestreet)

