a month ago
Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size
#Bonds News
June 29, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - It will take at least five years for the U.S. central bank to trim its balance sheet to a conventional size that would give it room to undertake quantitative easing again in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"No matter how you cut it, you're talking five years at a minimum probably to get to a kind of balance sheet size that is more conventional and will give us policy space if we wanted to do QE again the future," Bullard told an event in London. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by John Geddie)

