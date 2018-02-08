Fed's Dudley signals support for March hike if U.S. economy remains strong

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday that as long as the U.S. economy continues to grow above trend this year, he would be in favor of another interest rate rise at the U.S. central bank’s upcoming meeting in March.

“As long as I am comfortable the economy continues to grow at an above-trend pace at a time that I think monetary policy is accommodative and financial conditions are easy, I‘m probably going to be supportive of removing monetary policy accommodation,” Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg Television when asked what it would take for him to vote for another rate hike in March. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by James Dalgleish)