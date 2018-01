Jan 12 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker repeated on Friday his expectation for two interest-rate rises this year thanks to a “pretty good” U.S. economic outlook.

“I see two rate increases as the likely appropriate path for 2018,” Harker said in prepared remarks in Ivyland, Pennsylvania that largely reflected a speech he gave a week ago. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)