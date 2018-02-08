FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Markets News
February 8, 2018 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Why cool the economy down now, Fed's Kashkari asks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told a town hall in Pierre, South Dakota that he does not think the Federal Reserve should raise rates unless wages and inflation start to take off, and the U.S. economy is a “long way” from that.

With wage growth slow and inflation below the Fed’s 2-percent target, “Why cool the economy down?” asked Kashkari. He dissented on the Fed’s interest-rate hikes last year, and though he does not have a vote this year his comments signal he continues to disagree with the gradual rate hikes the Fed currently plans. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.