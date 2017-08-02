Inflation data before Fed's Sept meet to shed more light -Mester

CINCINNATI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not “overreact” to weak inflation especially since data will arrive before a mid-September policy meeting that could clarify whether the weakness is temporary, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

“Before September we get a couple more inflation reports so I‘m going to be looking at that really carefully to see whether that is just the weak couple of idiosyncratic things, or whether there is something more. My suspicion is that it’s ... transitory,” Mester told reporters after a conference here.

Asked whether she would back an interest rate increase at the Sept. 19-20 policy meeting, she said: “I want to look at the data,” adding that the U.S. central bank’s forecast for three rate hikes per year allows policymakers to briefly pause the tightening as needed.

“That builds in some of the volatility of the data,” she said.