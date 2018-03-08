FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Banking and Financial News
March 8, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. muni bond market inches up to $3.851 trln in 4th quarter -Fed

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market inched up to $3.851 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017 from $3.809 trillion the previous quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.570 trillion of debt sold by states, cities, schools and other muni issuers in the latest quarter, slipping from $1.573 trillion in the third quarter, the Fed report said.

U.S. banks’ muni bond buying spiked after dwindling the previous three quarters. Financial institutions added $37.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $8.6 billion in the third quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies took on $7 billion of munis in the fourth quarter after adding $3.4 billion in the third quarter. Life insurance companies picked up $5.1 billion of the bonds.

U.S. mutual funds bought $25.3 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, down from $40.7 the previous quarter, while exchange traded funds added $7.6 billion, up from $4.8 billion.

Foreign holdings of munis rose to $104.6 billion. (Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.