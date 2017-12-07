FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.803 trln in Q3-Fed
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a day ago

U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.803 trln in Q3-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank to $3.803 trillion in the third quarter of 2017 after growing to $3.827 in the previous quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.562 trillion of debt sold by states, cities, schools and other muni issuers in the latest quarter, down from $1.612 trillion in the second quarter, the Fed report said.

U.S. banks’ muni bond buying fell to $7.1 billion in the third quarter from $10.9 billion in the second quarter. Property and casualty insurance companies also acquired fewer munis in 2017’s third quarter at $3.4 billion versus $5.8 billion in the second quarter. Life insurance companies picked up $5.4 billion of the bonds. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.