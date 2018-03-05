FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 5, 2018 / 6:18 PM / in 17 hours

U.S. considering "material changes" to "Volcker Rule": Fed's Quarles

Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The chief regulator for the U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday the nation’s regulators are actively considering a significant rewrite of the “Volcker Rule.”

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles told bankers gathered in Washington that regulators want to make “material changes” to streamline and simplify several aspects of the ban on certain bank trading, put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

He added that certain foreign funds currently exempt from the rule’s requirements will likely remain exempt while changes are considered. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.