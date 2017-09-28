FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hawkish Rosengren acknowledges low inflation gives Fed flexibility
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 28, 2017 / 12:05 AM / in 21 days

Hawkish Rosengren acknowledges low inflation gives Fed flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official who wants “regular and gradual” interest-rate hikes said on Wednesday that low inflation gives the U.S. central bank the option to tighten monetary policy more slowly.

Inflation readings, which have fallen short of a 2-percent target this year, provide “flexibility” to raise rates more slowly, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren acknowledged at a dinner forum, adding he would be concerned if it misses the target for a period of time.

On the other hand, he said, holding policy steady for too long risks an inflation jump that forces the Fed to more aggressively tighten policy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.