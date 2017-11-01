FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says current Fed chair Yellen is "excellent"
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 4:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump says current Fed chair Yellen is "excellent"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thought Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was “excellent” but declined to say who was his pick to lead the U.S. central bank ahead of a planned announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“I think Janet Yellen is excellent,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with cabinet officials.

Asked if Yellen was his choice to keep leading the Fed, Trump said: “I didn’t say that. I think she’s excellent.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

