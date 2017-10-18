FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to announce Fed chair decision in "coming days" -White House
Trump to announce Fed chair decision in "coming days" -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will announce his decision on who will be the chair of the Federal Reserve in the “coming days,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of five candidates Trump is considering for the job.

The president is expected to make his announcement before leaving on a trip to Asia in early November. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)

