Fed's Williams, citing tailwinds, says U.S. economy well-situated

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is being lifted by tailwinds, including the recent U.S. tax cuts, growth in the global economy, and financial conditions, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.

“In the U.S. we are now in a situation where the economy is actually doing well,” Williams said, after years when the economy was being battered by headwinds. “We are gradually trying to get monetary policy back to a neutral setting” by raising rates gradually.