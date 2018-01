Jan 18 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is under consideration by the White House for the post of Vice Chair of the Fed Board in Washington, under incoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

A San Francisco Fed spokesman declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal said it was unclear whether Williams is a front-runner. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)