WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the U.S. central bank's semiannual report on the economy and monetary policy before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on July 12, the committee said on Thursday.

It said the hearing would take place at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)