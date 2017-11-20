FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yellen to leave Fed board once Powell sworn in as central bank chief
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 20, 2017 / 7:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Yellen to leave Fed board once Powell sworn in as central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will leave her seat on the central bank’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the Fed, the central bank and Yellen announced on Monday.

Yellen’s term as Fed chief ends in February, but she technically could continue serving out a separate appointment as a Fed governor until 2024.

Keeping with past practice, Yellen in a letter to President Donald Trump said she would resign when Powell is sworn in, and in the meantime “will do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.