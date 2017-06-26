FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Graphics: Chinese blockchain salaries
June 26, 2017 / 7:01 PM / a month ago

Graphics: Chinese blockchain salaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector, Reuters reported.

To aid the push into fintech, banks and headhunters are trawling Chinese universities for talent and luring tech start-up executives with 50 percent pay rises and salaries of up to 1.2 million yuan ($175,000).

Below is a graphic comparing salaries for blockchain experts with pay in the banking and financial services sector.

