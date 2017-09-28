FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House budget chief expects budget resolution approval in Oct 5 vote
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 20 days ago

US House budget chief expects budget resolution approval in Oct 5 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black said on Thursday Republican had enough votes to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution which is needed to move tax reform legislation forward, adding that she expects the House to vote on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“I think we’re going to absolutely have the votes,” the Tennessee Republican told Reuters. “People are excited about tax reform.”

By passing a budget resolution, Congress would unlock a legislative tool known as reconciliation, which Republicans need to move tax legislation through the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes. They control the chamber by a 52-48 margin and would need 60 votes for passage without reconciliation. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

