U.S. Democrats: Positive meeting with Republicans on spending
January 3, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. Democrats: Positive meeting with Republicans on spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democratic leaders said Wednesday they had a productive meeting with leaders of the Republican majority and White House officials about spending issues ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline to keep the government funded.

“We had a positive and productive meeting and all parties have agreed to continue discussing a path forward to quickly resolve all of the issues ahead of us,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a meeting of over an hour on Capitol Hill attended by Schumer, Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and two White House officials - legislative director Marc Short and budget director Mick Mulvaney. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)

