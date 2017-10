WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday a tax reform plan being worked on by the Trump administration would not add to budget deficit projections under the administration’s forecast for economic growth.

“It will be revenue neutral under our growth assumptions,” Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News Channel. “We can pay for these tax cuts with economic growth.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)