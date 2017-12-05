U.S. House to vote Wednesday on bill to fund gov't through Dec 22

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a bill to fund the federal government through Dec. 22, the head of the House Rules Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

The panel’s Republican chairman, U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, said his committee would review the short-term spending measure at a hearing due to begin later on Tuesday and that the full chamber would vote on it on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)